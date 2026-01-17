Kerala delegation to attend Davos meet; highlight changing industrial climate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve is likely to give a miss at the Governor’s address and opening days of the last session of the state assembly. The minister and chief secretary are part of the six-member delegation which will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland from 19 to 23 January.

Chief secretary A Jayathilak who has already embarked on a foreign tour will join the delegation at Davos, said a source. Other members of the delegation are A P M Mohammed Haneesh, additional chief secretary, P Vishnuraj, managing director, KSIDC, and two other senior officers.

“We will be showcasing the transformational changes the Kerala government has introduced in the state’s industrial scenario and focusing on strengthening its brand image as a place for ‘responsible investment, responsible industry’. This will be in tune with the WEF 2026 theme of ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’,” Rajeeve said. The delegation will highlight the state’s transitioning to high-tech, knowledge-based industries and building an Industry 4.0 compliant ecosystem, he added.

Kerala has been provided an exclusive space inside the India Pavilion at Davos, the statement said. The focus will be on knowledge economy, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Hi Tech and modern technology-based industries.