Kerala delegation to attend Davos meet; highlight changing industrial climate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve is likely to give a miss at the Governor’s address and opening days of the last session of the state assembly. The minister and chief secretary are part of the six-member delegation which will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland from 19 to 23 January.
Chief secretary A Jayathilak who has already embarked on a foreign tour will join the delegation at Davos, said a source. Other members of the delegation are A P M Mohammed Haneesh, additional chief secretary, P Vishnuraj, managing director, KSIDC, and two other senior officers.
“We will be showcasing the transformational changes the Kerala government has introduced in the state’s industrial scenario and focusing on strengthening its brand image as a place for ‘responsible investment, responsible industry’. This will be in tune with the WEF 2026 theme of ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’,” Rajeeve said. The delegation will highlight the state’s transitioning to high-tech, knowledge-based industries and building an Industry 4.0 compliant ecosystem, he added.
Kerala has been provided an exclusive space inside the India Pavilion at Davos, the statement said. The focus will be on knowledge economy, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Hi Tech and modern technology-based industries.
The industries department has rebranded its industrial landscape, shifting the narrative from a traditional base to a hub for sustainable and ethical business, the statement said. All state PSUs and District Industries Centres have been rebranded, adopting a uniform ESG-focused identity. This includes the successful implementation of “Mission 1000,” aimed at scaling 1,000 MSMEs into Rs 100-crore turnover enterprises.
“Companies today face immense global pressure for ESG compliance. By operating in Kerala, investors automatically align with international sustainability standards, benefit from a transparent, feedback-linked regulatory system (BRAP 2024), and gain a “Green Premium” for their products,” Rajeeve said.