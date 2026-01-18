APJ Abdul Kalam Tech university ombudsman courts row over attendance waiver order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unusual move, the ombudsman of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has permitted the publication of the withheld examination results of three MTech students of CAPE Engineering College, Thalassery, after waiving the mandatory attendance requirement.

The students were admitted to the college as regular MTech students after submitting affidavits declaring that they would not engage in any other regular employment during the course period. However, at least two of these students were engaged in full-time employment in private companies and failed to attend classes during the academic period.As per university regulations, a minimum of 75% attendance is required for eligibility to appear for examinations and for declaration of results.

An assistant professor of the college had declined to grant attendance to these students and produced documentary evidence regarding their employment. However, the faculty member was transferred to CAPE Engineering College, Trikaripur, allegedly acting on complaints raised by the Parent Teacher Association and a student organisation.

When the examination results were withheld due to lack of attendance, the students approached the university ombudsman. According to the whistleblower’s collective Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a hearing notice to the parties concerned was issued just two days in advance.