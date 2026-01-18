APJ Abdul Kalam Tech university ombudsman courts row over attendance waiver order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unusual move, the ombudsman of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has permitted the publication of the withheld examination results of three MTech students of CAPE Engineering College, Thalassery, after waiving the mandatory attendance requirement.
The students were admitted to the college as regular MTech students after submitting affidavits declaring that they would not engage in any other regular employment during the course period. However, at least two of these students were engaged in full-time employment in private companies and failed to attend classes during the academic period.As per university regulations, a minimum of 75% attendance is required for eligibility to appear for examinations and for declaration of results.
An assistant professor of the college had declined to grant attendance to these students and produced documentary evidence regarding their employment. However, the faculty member was transferred to CAPE Engineering College, Trikaripur, allegedly acting on complaints raised by the Parent Teacher Association and a student organisation.
When the examination results were withheld due to lack of attendance, the students approached the university ombudsman. According to the whistleblower’s collective Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a hearing notice to the parties concerned was issued just two days in advance.
Even though the teacher, who brought the matter to the varsity’s notice, sought an alternative hearing date, it was rejected. The ombudsman then issued a summary and unilateral order directing immediate publication of the results.
In a petition to Governor Arlekar – who is the chancellor of the university – SUCC pointed out that the order was not issued on the basis of proper verification of attendance registers, affidavits, employment documents, or the statutory provisions governing minimum attendance. SUCC also pointed out that the university ombudsman was also holding the post of chairman of the State Library Council.
“When viewed in the context of the ombudsman simultaneously holding a politically appointed office of library council chairman, a reasonable apprehension of external influence and loss of independence inevitably arise,” the petition pointed out.