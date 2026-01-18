Keep away tainted people during house visit, CPM leadership tells cadre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tainted personalities should be kept away from house visits, the CPM leadership has directed party units. As the CPM began door-to-door campaign to listen to people’s opinion and suggestions in the wake of local body poll defeat, the party leadership has issued a detailed circular to those taking part in house visits.

Going by the directive, tainted leaders and cadre should not be among those visiting houses. “Those who have links with soil mafia or real estate lobby should not be part of the house visiting team. Also those who are facing allegations related to cooperative banks like bank directors should be ideally kept away. Similarly cadre who are linked with controversies over Kudumbasree projects should not be included in the delegation,” said the circular.

The directives issued by the party state secretariat to the area and local leaderships, have laid out clear roadmap on the way house visits should be conducted. “While visiting houses, cadre should behave in a manner befitting to Communist workers.

If the family members raise allegations about the government or individual leaders, the visiting party workers should patiently listen to the same and then hand over the notice in hand. Once the house visits are over, they should come back to the party office, discuss the complaints and inform the same to the district leadership,” said the directives.