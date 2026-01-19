One-year-old boys’s death: Father released after 18 hours in custody

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the case relating to the death of a one-year-old boy in Neyyattinkara, the police on Sunday afternoon released the child’s father after keeping him in custody for around 18 hours. He was allowed to leave along with his relatives, while the investigation is still under way. The child’s mother was questioned again on Sunday as part of the probe. The police said further steps would be taken after receiving the post-mortem examination report.

The deceased, Ihaan (Appu), aged one year and two months, is the son of Shijil and Krishnapriya, who were living in a rented house at Neyyattinkara. The incident occurred around 9.30pm on Friday, when the child reportedly collapsed at home after consuming a biscuit and grapes brought by his father after returning from work. Foam and froth were seen from the child’s mouth, following which he was rushed to the Neyyattinkara General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Based on the mother’s statement and the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, the police had taken the father into custody for detailed questioning. After the interrogation, investigators said no conclusive evidence had emerged at this stage, following which he was released.