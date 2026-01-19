Thiruvananthapuram's Sree Chitra hospital’s cardiology department marks golden jubilee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cardiology department at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) celebrated its golden jubilee at the AMC Auditorium.

Inaugurating the event on Saturday, SCTIMST director Dr Sanjay Behari highlighted the department’s journey as one of sustained commitment to clinical excellence and academic rigour.

“The cardiology department at Sree Chitra has consistently combined patient-centric care with innovation and high-quality training, nurturing generations of cardiologists who now serve across India and abroad. Ethical practice and scientific integrity have remained its enduring strengths,” he said.

Dr. Harikrishnan S, senior professor and cardiology HOD, reflected on the department’s pivotal role in advancing cardiology in India over the past five decades, while continuing to inspire future generations. “The golden jubilee is not merely a celebration of longevity, but of a shared legacy built on clinical excellence, research, innovation, and patient-centric care,” he said.

The inaugural session featured addresses by former directors Dr Ajit Kumar V K and Dr Jagan Mohan Tharakan, former HOD Dr K G Balakrishnan, senior faculty member Dr Narayanan Namboodiri K K, SCTIMST president Kris Gopalakrishnan, Prof Abhay Karandikar, secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Sunil Kumar, head of Autonomous Institutions at DST, and Dr Harikrishnan S.