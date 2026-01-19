Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas to inaugurate photo expo on Kerala at Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate a three-day exhibition, ‘Lenscape Kerala’ based on Kerala theme at Travancore Palace Art Gallery, New Delhi on Tuesday.

The exhibition will then move on to nine other cities across the country, including major cities and state capitals, before it closes in Surat on March 31. The exhibition will showcase vivid images of Kerala’s landscape, culture and memory, as seen by the participating photographers.

The exhibition is curated by Uma Nair. Wildlife photographer Balan Madhavan is the director of photography. Each photographer had travelled through different landscapes of the state for five days covering a range of themes such as nature, wildlife, heritage, rural and coastal life.

“Lenscape Kerala honours the state’s cultural diversity and pluralism, while serving as a way-finder for travellers to spot forests, hills, backwaters, places of worship and festivals that mark the state an experiential tourism destination of multiple choices,” the minister said.

“Lenscape Kerala opens a trend-setting initiative at a time when travellers seek new, immersive and enriching experiences,” said K Biju, tourism secretary.

The exhibition will tour Vadodara (Jan 27-29), Ahmedabad (Feb 3-5), Mumbai (Feb 12-14), Pune (Feb 18-20), Bengaluru (Feb 27-Mar1), Chennai (Mar 4-7), Hyderabad (Mar 12-14), Kolkata (Mar 22-24) and Surat on March 29-31.