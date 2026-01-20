Demand grows to extend metro to Attingal, Neyyattinkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the population criteria mandated under the National Metro Rail Policy 2017 emerging as a hurdle for securing Union approval for a metro project in the city, demand is rising for extending the proposed corridor further north and south.
As per the policy, a minimum urban population of 20 lakh is required for metro eligibility. Since the city falls short of this threshold, local stakeholders are urging that the project be expanded to include towns such as Attingal and Neyyattinkara, which would increase the population base and strengthen the proposal’s viability.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the capital on January 23, stakeholders are planning to exchange a memorandum to the PM urging the expansion of metro alignment and speedy approvals.
“We already met the mayor and the BJP leadership here and convinced them about the importance of expanding the metro further. We are trying to meet the PM to directly submit our memorandum. Even if we have to revise the existing Detailed Project Report (DPR), it’s okay. We met Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) MD Loknath Behera and he was positive about these suggestions,” said Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries president S N Reghuchandran Nair.
The state government granted in-principle approval for the first phase alignment of the project in November, 2025. The 31-km-long corridors will stretch from Pappanamcode to Enchakkal, covering 27 stations and connecting key points including all three phases of Technopark, the airport, Thampanoor bus terminal, the Central Railway Station, the Secretariat and the Medical College.
KMRL has been asked to prepare the DPR in line with the 2017 Metro Rail Policy. KMRL MD told TNIE that the process to finalise the DPR will be completed soon. “We will be submitting the draft proposal before the state government for approval and will be submitted to the Centre,” said Loknath.
“Population criteria is not a concern as of now. We have different panchayats also that are part of the included area in the project. It will not be a problem to get the approval,” he said.