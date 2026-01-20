Demand grows to extend metro to Attingal, Neyyattinkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the population criteria mandated under the National Metro Rail Policy 2017 emerging as a hurdle for securing Union approval for a metro project in the city, demand is rising for extending the proposed corridor further north and south.

As per the policy, a minimum urban population of 20 lakh is required for metro eligibility. Since the city falls short of this threshold, local stakeholders are urging that the project be expanded to include towns such as Attingal and Neyyattinkara, which would increase the population base and strengthen the proposal’s viability.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the capital on January 23, stakeholders are planning to exchange a memorandum to the PM urging the expansion of metro alignment and speedy approvals.

“We already met the mayor and the BJP leadership here and convinced them about the importance of expanding the metro further. We are trying to meet the PM to directly submit our memorandum. Even if we have to revise the existing Detailed Project Report (DPR), it’s okay. We met Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) MD Loknath Behera and he was positive about these suggestions,” said Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries president S N Reghuchandran Nair.