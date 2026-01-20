Disaster management training for NSS volunteers in Thiruvananthapuram begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A district-level training programme for NSS volunteers commenced at the Maria Rani Centre, Sreekaryam, on Monday. Inaugurating the session, MLA Kadakampally Surendran praised the NSS for setting an exemplary model in disaster management through its active involvement in rescue and relief operations.

The programme was presided over by Dr Shubha R Nair, district coordinator of the Disaster Management Programme and NSS programme officer at Neeramankara NSS College. NSS regional director Y M Upin delivered the keynote address.

The seven-day training initiative in Thiruvananthapuram is being jointly organised by the National Disaster Management Authority, state disaster management department and state NSS Cell.