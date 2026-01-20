LSGD to launch AI-powered call centre ‘Smarty’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major step towards strengthening citizen services and ensuring transparency in local governance, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) is rolling out an AI-enabled virtual call centre service, ‘Smarty’. LSGD Minister M B Rajesh will officially launch the initiative at a function to be held in the district on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of the government’s ongoing effort to digitise governance and enhance ease of access through K-SMART. Smarty will assist callers with queries related to panchayat and municipal building rules, licence procedures, file status tracking, and civil registration services.

The service is being implemented jointly by LSGD, Information Kerala Mission, and Kochi-based startup Info Logic Global Private Limited.

Users visiting the K-SMART portal can interact with a website integrated 3D avatar for instant answers. The AI interface is available 24/7 and is capable of resolving service-related questions in real time. The system will eliminate the need for physical visits or third-party assistance for basic clarifications.