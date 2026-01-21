BJP alleges chargesheet delay in gold theft case to help accused get bail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging that the anti-minority remarks made by CPM leaders in recent days were a move to divert people’s attention from the Sabarimala gold theft row, senior BJP leader and former union minister V Muraleedharan said that the special investigation team (SIT) was delaying the probe in the case.
“Even after months of getting arrested, the chargesheet against the accused has not yet been filed. This is to help them get bail 90 days after their arrest,” he said, after inaugurating the party’s protest march against former devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran taken out towards his residence at Karikkakom. The former BJP state president led the march against the current Kazhakkoottam MLA, amid speculations about him being the party’s candidate here for the coming elections.
Reiterating the party’s demand for designating the CBI to probe into the issue, Muraleedharan said that the government should stop the drama in the form of the SIT investigation.
“Despite getting arrested, the CPM has not taken any action against its former MLA A Padmakumar. This is because if they do, he will reveal the names of many CPM leaders who are linked to the case, of which one will be a former minister,” he alleged.
The march, which began from Venpalavattom, was blocked by police near Kadakampally’s residence.
Meanwhile, the BJP state leadership on Tuesday said further protests would be staged against the ‘CPM-Congress Kuruva gang’ in the coming days.