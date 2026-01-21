BJP alleges chargesheet delay in gold theft case to help accused get bail

Reiterating the party’s demand for designating the CBI to probe into the issue, Muraleedharan said that the government should stop the drama in the form of the SIT investigation.

“Despite getting arrested, the CPM has not taken any action against its former MLA A Padmakumar. This is because if they do, he will reveal the names of many CPM leaders who are linked to the case, of which one will be a former minister,” he alleged.

The march, which began from Venpalavattom, was blocked by police near Kadakampally’s residence.

Meanwhile, the BJP state leadership on Tuesday said further protests would be staged against the ‘CPM-Congress Kuruva gang’ in the coming days.