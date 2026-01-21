Injured man dies days after wife in Kilimanoor hit-and-run incident

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man who had been undergoing treatment after a jeep hit his bike at Kilimanoor died early on Tuesday, days after his wife succumbed to injuries sustained in the same accident. Following his death, local residents blocked the MC Road with the body, demanding strict action against the jeep driver, who allegedly fled after the crash. The accident occurred on January 3.

The deceased is Rejith, a native of Kunnummel in Kilimanoor. His wife Ambika, who was travelling pillion, died on January 7. The jeep rammed the bike from behind. While attempting to flee the scene, the driver allegedly ran the vehicle over Ambika’s head before crashing into a roadside post. When the driver tried to escape, residents intervened and stopped the vehicle.