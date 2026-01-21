Kerala HC stays Swadesh Darshan project at Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback to the tourism department, the Kerala High Court on Monday has ordered an interim stay on the implementation of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Varkala Dakshin Kashi project. The interim order comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging large-scale misappropriation of public funds involving the tourism department, Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL), and Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS).

The Rs 25 crore project was launched in August last year with the objective of improving basic facilities and enhancing the overall pilgrim experience at the ancient Janardhana Swamy Temple.

The division bench passed the order while considering allegations of misuse of public funds and violations of statutory and environmental norms in the execution of the project. The plea also highlighted the absence of a comprehensive disaster management plan, warning that the construction posed a serious threat to public safety, coastal ecology, and heritage structures in the region.

The court directed the respondents, including the state government, the tourism department, KTIL, and ULCCS, to file their counter affidavits within the stipulated time. The matter has been posted for further hearing.

Advocate Sreeji Murali Maheswari, who filled the PIL, said the court was convinced about the unscientific work launched at the temple which has immense heritage value.