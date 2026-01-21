Local residents peeved at Sreelekha’s move to shift dry waste collection hub

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The move to shift the dry waste segregated collection hub from Sasthamangalam by councillor R Sreelekha has irked local residents. The collective of residents’ associations in the Sasthamangalam ward is gearing up to write to the mayor, urging the corporation not to move the hub being used by an average of 250 people per day.
It is learnt that the facility collects around 16 tonnes of waste per month. The hub, which is the only segregated collection hub in the capital, was inaugurated in June 2019 during V K Prasanth’s tenure as mayor as part of the decentralised waste management initiative.
“Earlier, people used to dump waste around residential areas and byroads. Since the launch of this facility, people have a place to deposit the waste and it has always been neatly maintained. They should be providing more such facilities for the public instead of destroying existing ones. This is not a good way of governance,” V Ramankutty, secretary of the Kochar Road Residents’ Association, said. He added a petition signed by 13 residents’ associations in the ward will be submitted to the corporation, urging to keep the facility in the same place.
An official with the Sasthamangalam health circle said Sreelekha has given an official letter requesting to remove the waste collection hub.
“The hub is located near the entrance to the building that houses the offices of the health inspector and the councillor. We have forwarded her letter to the higher authorities and are awaiting a reply,” the official said.
Prasanth, who is now the Vattiyoorkavu MLA, said the facility was launched to sensitise the public and introduce a culture of scientific waste management. “We had installed several such facilities then so that people could learn segregation. The facility has been functioning properly without any complaints for the past six years. My office was functioning there and there is no inconvenience to the public or anyone,” he said.
However, Sreelekha has a different take on the issue. “I have been observing the facility for the past one month. It is located on the footpath. Also, people are bringing and dumping all kinds of waste, polluting the area. Hence, I took it up with the health inspector, requesting action,” Sreelekha said.