Local residents peeved at Sreelekha’s move to shift dry waste collection hub

“The hub is located near the entrance to the building that houses the offices of the health inspector and the councillor. We have forwarded her letter to the higher authorities and are awaiting a reply,” the official said.

Prasanth, who is now the Vattiyoorkavu MLA, said the facility was launched to sensitise the public and introduce a culture of scientific waste management. “We had installed several such facilities then so that people could learn segregation. The facility has been functioning properly without any complaints for the past six years. My office was functioning there and there is no inconvenience to the public or anyone,” he said.

However, Sreelekha has a different take on the issue. “I have been observing the facility for the past one month. It is located on the footpath. Also, people are bringing and dumping all kinds of waste, polluting the area. Hence, I took it up with the health inspector, requesting action,” Sreelekha said.