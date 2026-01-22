First meeting of BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram corporation council begins on stormy note

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first meeting of the BJP-led council at the city corporation held here on Wednesday witnessed heated arguments and exchanges and was kicked off with stiff protest from the LDF councillors who argued against the participation of 20 councillors who took oath in the name of deities violating statutory norms.

The LDF alleged that BJP and UDF councillors violated rules by taking an oath in the name of deities during the swearing-in ceremony. Opposition leader S P Deepak said the High Court had served notices on the standing council of the corporation in this regard and the councillors are not eligible to take part in the council. He said that until the matter was resolved at the court they should not be allowed to sit at the council.

However, Mayor V V Rajesh said the council could take such a stand as the corporation has not received any official communication or notice from the HC. He clarified that the council has no jurisdiction to take any action against the councillors concerned.

The meet again turned stormy when development standing committee chairperson Karamana Ajith presented a supplementary agenda.