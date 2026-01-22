First meeting of BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram corporation council begins on stormy note
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first meeting of the BJP-led council at the city corporation held here on Wednesday witnessed heated arguments and exchanges and was kicked off with stiff protest from the LDF councillors who argued against the participation of 20 councillors who took oath in the name of deities violating statutory norms.
The LDF alleged that BJP and UDF councillors violated rules by taking an oath in the name of deities during the swearing-in ceremony. Opposition leader S P Deepak said the High Court had served notices on the standing council of the corporation in this regard and the councillors are not eligible to take part in the council. He said that until the matter was resolved at the court they should not be allowed to sit at the council.
However, Mayor V V Rajesh said the council could take such a stand as the corporation has not received any official communication or notice from the HC. He clarified that the council has no jurisdiction to take any action against the councillors concerned.
The meet again turned stormy when development standing committee chairperson Karamana Ajith presented a supplementary agenda.
Councillor Vanchiyoor Babu said the agenda was tabled without proper discussions with councillors. Though the opposition asked for time to study the agenda on revision projects, Rajesh passed all the agendas presented at the council.
He told the opposition that the supplementary agenda was tabled because of the impending assembly elections.
The mayor informed the council that 101 vehicles will be purchased immediately for improved waste management. Besides this, five tipper lorries will also be bought and tender procedures are ongoing, he said.
He informed the council that a decision regarding the stray dog rehabilitation centre at Kattayikonam would be finalised before January 30. All the agendas of various standing committees were also passed.
UDF councillor K H Sudheer Khan of Vizhinjam ward was formally sworn in ahead of the meeting.