PM Modi to lay foundation stone for innovation hub in Thiruvananthapuram Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram is all set to witness a major milestone in India’s life sciences and innovation landscape with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) ‘Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub’ at Bio-360 Life Sciences Park on Friday.

The state government had allotted 10 acres of land at Bio-360 Life Sciences Park for the expansion of CSIR-NIIST. The inauguration coincides with CSIR-NIIST’s Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of dedicated service to science, technology, and national development.

The state-of-the-art hub is envisioned as a national centre for deep-tech innovation, technology translation, and entrepreneurship in the life sciences sector.

The newly conceptualised hub will house a Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda Research (CEAR), focusing on strategic national priority areas, including spice incubation, coir and rubber technologies, sustainable packaging, biomanufacturing, and green hydrogen.