Woman, daughter found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram; cops suspect suicide

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman and her daughter were found dead inside their house in Kamaleswaram after allegedly consuming poison on Wednesday. Glasses believed to have been used for consuming poison and a suicide note were recovered from the spot. Police have begun investigation.

The deceased are S L Sajitha, 54, and her daughter Greema S Raj, 30. They were found lying dead on a sofa in the hall on the ground floor of their house at Santhigardens near Aryankuzhi in Kamaleswaram.

Before their death, Sajitha had sent a WhatsApp message to relatives around 1pm on Wednesday noting that she and her daughter were going to end their lives by consuming cyanide. In the message, Sajitha mentioned family disputes as the reason and has allegedly blamed Greema’s husband Unnikrishnan.

According to sources, Greema had lived with her husband for just 25 days after the marriage. Sajitha wrote that they were unable to bear the humiliation caused by the situation. Relatives said Greema’s marriage had taken place six years ago and Unnikrishnan is a native of Ambalathara. He is reportedly working as a college lecturer in Ireland.

Relatives who received the WhatsApp message informed the office-bearers of the Santhigardens residents association and local councillor Giri. As there was no response from inside the house, the police control room was alerted and the information was passed on to the Poonthura police.