Kerala man detained for abetting suicide of wife, her mother

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 34-year-old man, accused of abetting the suicide of his wife and mother-in-law at Kamaleswaram, was detained from Mumbai Airport while he was set to fly out on Thursday.

The man, Unnikrishnan, a native of Ambalathara, was detained based on a lookout notice issued by the police. The Poonthura policesaid they will soon take him into custody and record his arrest.

Unnikrishnan was booked for domestic violence and abetting suicide after the death of his wife Greema S Raj, 30, and her mother S L Sajitha, 54, on Wednesday. The duo were found dead in their house at Aryankuzhy after consuming cyanide.

The police booked Unnikrishnan after the suicide letter penned by Sajitha had adverse remarks against him. Unnikrishnan married Greema about six years ago after receiving 200 sovereign gold, land and other valuables as dowry. The police sources said the suicide note mentioned that Unnikrishnan had treated Greema badly and discarded her despite having no reasons to do so.

Poonthura SHO S Sajeev said the finer details of the case will emerge after questioning Unnikrishnan.

“We will bring him over here and question him. We can reveal more details only after that,” he said.

Greema had a short-lived married life with Unnikrishnan, who worked as a lecturer in a European country. The two have been living separately ever since. Relatives alleged that Greema was disturbed when she met her husband recently during a funeral.

It was after sharing these issues with relatives that Sajitha and Greema allegedly decided to take the extreme step.