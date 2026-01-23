MVD to hold surprise checks to test licensee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has said that the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will conduct surprise checks on driving licence holders to test their driving skills.

The minister stated that licence holders will be called in and asked to drive vehicles to test their skills, as many licencees reportedly do not know how to drive.

He said that strict enforcement of driving licence tests reduced accident rates. He was speaking at an event organised by the MVD, as part of observing Road Safety Month.

In another event, he announced a partnership with a restaurant chain to serve food inside Volvo and air-conditioned buses of the KSRTC.

The service will begin tomorrow, starting with five buses, and passengers will receive a 25% discount on orders.