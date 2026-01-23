PM will not unveil development blueprint for city today: Mayor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council will present the key issues and development possibilities of the state capital before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the city on Friday, Mayor V V Rajesh said. Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, he, however, clarified that contrary to media reports, there won’t be unveiling of development blueprint for the city.
During the poll campaign, the BJP had highlighted that the prime minister would unveil a comprehensive blueprint for the long-term development of the state capital. The party had announced that if it came to power in the corporation, the PM would visit the capital within 45 days and present a detailed roadmap for the city’s long-term development.
The announcement was projected as a major milestone and was widely highlighted by the party. However, with the prime minister’s visit now imminent, the mayor clarified that no such development document is ready.
V V Rajesh said that the PM’s second programme at Putharikandam Maidan is primarily to address party representatives from the capital and workers from three districts. He stressed that more study and groundwork are required before preparing a comprehensive development document for the city.
According to the mayor, consultations must be held with the state government and various departments, and practical realities need to be assessed. He said conclaves on different subjects will be organised next month, after which only a draft framework for the development document can be prepared. The corporation also plans to conduct a development seminar in the interim.
Pointing out that the new council has been in office for only 25 days, Rajesh said nearly nine of those days were spent on procedures related to the election of standing committee chairpersons. He maintained that the administration had done everything possible within the limited time available.
Ward-level development meetings have been held in some of the wards and councillors have submitted reports for inclusion in the proposed document. Discussions have also been held with experts from various sectors, and these inputs will be conveyed to the PM, he said.
Rajesh added that the decision on any project announcements rests with the Prime Minister’s Office. “We have a broad plan for where Thiruvananthapuram should reach by 2030, but it needs further accuracy through consultations. We have invited mayors from cities where similar projects were successfully implemented. They have agreed to visit in February along with officials and experts,” he added.
‘Practical realities need to be assessed’
