PM will not unveil development blueprint for city today: Mayor

According to the mayor, consultations must be held with the state government and various departments, and practical realities need to be assessed. He said conclaves on different subjects will be organised next month, after which only a draft framework for the development document can be prepared. The corporation also plans to conduct a development seminar in the interim.

Pointing out that the new council has been in office for only 25 days, Rajesh said nearly nine of those days were spent on procedures related to the election of standing committee chairpersons. He maintained that the administration had done everything possible within the limited time available.

Ward-level development meetings have been held in some of the wards and councillors have submitted reports for inclusion in the proposed document. Discussions have also been held with experts from various sectors, and these inputs will be conveyed to the PM, he said.

Rajesh added that the decision on any project announcements rests with the Prime Minister’s Office. “We have a broad plan for where Thiruvananthapuram should reach by 2030, but it needs further accuracy through consultations. We have invited mayors from cities where similar projects were successfully implemented. They have agreed to visit in February along with officials and experts,” he added.

