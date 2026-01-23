V V Rajesh is upbeat about meeting high expectations from his new office

Occupying a position that could well shape the BJP’s future in Kerala, V V Rajesh is no stranger to expectations. As the party’s first-ever mayor in the state, the pressure to perform is inevitable. Yet, he appears unruffled.
Calm and confident, he speaks with clarity about his vision for city development. A seasoned politician, Rajesh is aware that he now holds an office where the party is expected to deliver tangible results.
On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state capital, Rajesh speaks to TNIE about his vision for the city, the BJP’s growth prospects in Kerala, and the party’s stance on some recent controversies.
You have taken over a position with immense responsibility. What is your vision for city development?
Development must begin by resolving basic issues. Take the Amayizhanchan canal, for instance. Cleaning it will be effective only after stopping the inflow of sewage from hospitals and households. Either drainage connections to the canal should not be allowed, or trucks must be made available to regularly empty septic tanks.
Many people cannot afford the fee for this service. When septic tanks fill up, waste is often discharged into nearby waterbodies. We must first find an alternative to this. We have identified fundamental issues that need to be addressed, including waste management, the stray dog menace, flooding, and drinking water scarcity.
What are the plans on the developmental front?
We must plan projects with a 25–50 year vision. The primary aim is to generate employment and boost the local economy. Spiritual and medical tourism offer immense opportunities. Vizhinjam must be expanded to its maximum potential.
By effectively strengthening such sectors, we can emerge as a major financial hub. However, we do not need more establishments within the city. IT development should be encouraged in the Attingal region. Areas like Nedumangad and Kattakada can also be developed. Kattakada, Neyyattinkara and Kaliyikkavilai require focused development aligned with Vizhinjam.
Areas near the revenue district close to Attingal should function as satellite cities or be integrated into a larger corporation. That is how development should progress. Just as we speak about Bharat becoming a leading nation by 2047, Thiruvananthapuram should become an attention-grabbing city in India with a strong financial contribution.
So, you believe the city needs to expand outward?
Development within the city limits has almost reached a saturation point. If growth is restricted to areas between Kazhakoottam and Nemom, Vellar and Vazhayila, or Kundamanbhagam and Akkulam, the city will face a situation similar to Delhi, with severe pollution. People will be forced to live amid excessive vehicles and buildings.
How heavy is the burden of expectations?
In my initial days, there were times when just three or four of us from the ABVP would take part in protests against huge rival groups. Those were difficult times, but we grew through them. We may fail, but we will not allow ourselves to be defeated.
In the previous corporation council’s term, we had only 35 councillors. Yet we took on not just the 55 LDF councillors but also the state government led Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Now we have reached a position where expectations are high. Delivery is essential.
Politics and governance are different. I have confidence, and also faith in God. As of now, not a single staff member in the mayor’s office has been changed. Both my drivers are the same ones who were with Arya Rajendran. They take me to all party meetings, and I work while travelling in the car.
After I assumed office, many staff members personally approached me, saying they wished to continue in the mayor’s section. I agreed. I respect all their union leaders, and I am not worried. The staff is working with full dedication.
It is being reported that development plans for Thiruvananthapuram will be announced by Modi. Does that add to the pressure?
I would not call it pressure. Our party is accustomed to taking on major responsibilities. Working in demanding situations has always been part of our functioning. What matters most is commitment, hard work and sincerity.
I have seen from close quarters how leaders like Sushma Swaraj, S Jaishankar, Amit Shah and Ashwini Vaishnaw work. When we function under such role models, this level of commitment becomes natural.
Any interesting projects suggested by the corporation council?
The prime minister holds Thiruvananthapuram in high regard. He is aware of Kerala’s potential. Naturally, our requirements have got his attention. We will submit our inputs in the form of a document, based on the discussions we have held.
The PM’s announcements will be viewed politically as a gateway to the next election…
That’s right, but this is not about elections alone. Even if there were no Assembly elections, we would have still carried forward the plans we intend to implement.
That said, we are a political party. When we take up initiatives, they do have political reflection and may translate into votes. We do have that expectation — we are not monks (smiles).
Any plans you can share at this stage?
The ideas we have discussed have already been presented in different ways. One such initiative is ‘Bharanam Veettupadikkal’ — governance at the doorstep of citizens. For this, we are exploring how technology and AI can be effectively used.
Another point is something the PM once said — every home should become a factory. Between 10am and 5pm, many women who are not formally employed are free. They may be healthy, willing to work, and have a sense of social commitment. However, starting an activity might be difficult for them due to challenges such as accessing raw materials or marketing their products. If we are able to provide support in these areas, it can make a difference.
You have served as the BJP district president. How do you assess the BJP’s electoral possibility in Thiruvananthapuram?
The BJP has more than 30,000 votes in each of the district’s 14 Assembly constituencies. In many of them, the figure ranges between 45,000 and 50,000. Therefore, in all constituencies, the BJP has the potential to win. I am not saying that we will win all of them at once. But when there is a base of 30,000–40,000 votes, and in places like Vattiyoorkavu, Nemom and Kazhakkoottam, where it reaches around 50,000, even small shifts can swing outcomes.
You ringing up the chief minister after taking charge had created a controversy…
Just because the media creates some stir, you cannot term it a controversy. Soon after my party decided my name as the mayoral candidate, I called the CM’s office, but didn’t get him on the line. Later, he called back when I was interacting with a few news channels. I picked up and said, “CM, namaskaram.” The channels turned it into a news item.
While being elected to an office of public commitment, we have the onus of working in tandem with the state or Central governments, whether or not our ideological views differ. I am just a mayor and he is the chief minister. I told him that I would need the cooperation of the state government. He responded positively.
What powered the BJP’s victory?
The cadres worked relentlessly… unseen faces who worked solely for the party’s success. Whenever a party meet happens, I always look for the people who remain unseen backstage but are the real reason the event runs smoothly. They are the ones who make the party win — 90 per cent of them don’t even want to be known or heard. When there was such involvement from our side, the Central leadership extended its full support.
Often people complain that councillors go missing after elections....
People communicate their problems to their ward councillors, panchayat members, and others. But these representatives are also human and cannot be everywhere at the same time. Do you know the monthly remuneration for a councillor? It’s just `9,000. Even fuel expenses exceed that. Many are just about managing to make ends meet. For women councillors, there is the additional responsibility at home as well. We have demanded an increase in the allocation for councillors.
There were reports that the BJP state leadership was keen on another individual as the mayoral candidate….
I am not aware… the media often churns out such narratives. All I know is that the party leadership chose me for the mayor’s post.
I am not claiming that I am better than everyone else. There may be many councillors who are better than me. Finally, it is purely a party decision.
Soon after you took charge, there was a controversy over electric buses. You later mellowed down on the issue…
I only asked the KSRTC to comply with the tripartite agreement between Smart City, the City Corporation and KSRTC. My stand remains the same. Many councillors, including those from the LDF, approached me requesting new bus routes. Even during election campaigns, people raised this demand, especially in suburban and rural wards within the corporation limits.
Daily wagers, in particular, struggle and often walk long distances to catch a bus and reach their workplaces. This has to change. As per the agreement, buses should ply within the corporation limits during peak hours. We will soon reach a consensus.
On a personal note, how do you tackle stress?
Look at me (smiles). Do you think I am under any pressure? Today’s council meeting saw many councillors raising issues. As mayor, I am bound to hear them all out.
I didn’t deny time to the opposition, nor did I grant more time to ruling party councillors. The first issue to be addressed came from the CPM stronghold of Kattayikkonam, where a policewoman has been sheltering 67 dogs in her house. I am not justifying the act, but she is caring for the animals with her own money. However, what she is doing goes against norms.
It is in a ward that was hostile to the BJP. Yet, I assured the councillor that the issue would be addressed within two or three days. She was happy.
Are stray dogs to be shifted to the corporation shelter that is to be opened?
I will elaborate on that as soon as things get going.
Will you be involving participation of public experts in town planning and other areas of development?
We do not think that all development plans can be properly executed or planned just by politicians like us or administrators. We will need the help and guidance of those who have studied the matter and have a vision. On the stray dog issue, for example, I have personally held discussions with a few experts.
Our city is blessed with several experts who are even ready to work voluntarily. We have been working sleeplessly for the last 8–10 days on a development roadmap. We have collected suggestions from experts in different sectors like T P Sreenivasan, G Vijayaraghavan, and also consolidated inputs from CREDAI members, former IMA officials, RCC director Dr Rejnish Kumar, and Padmini Thomas for the sports sector. Our report to the PM will be the essence of such deliberations.
The pattern of consulting experts in each industry will continue for the next five years. There might be some shortcomings in our first attempt, but we will strive not to waste people’s money.
What’s your take on the decentralised waste management policy that was brought forward by the LDF?
Usually, each administration brings in tried-and-tested models from some other part of the world. Take Vilappilsala, for example. It was Education Minister V Sivankutty who, while serving as the mayor, launched the initiative. He had sent officials to Hyderabad to study the model there. But it faltered, and people now furrow their eyebrows when they hear the name Vilappilsala.
On similar lines, had the (waste management) project implemented during the tenure of V K Prasanth been a success, we would not have been talking about this now. We are taking forward discussions on how to rectify it — either semi-decentralised plants or centralised plants would do.
Are there any plans to expand the metro rail project?
If the metro is built within the city, it need not be expanded. The Kochi Metro has already been extended up to Aluva. Naturally, something similar will happen here as well. I think, at the very least, it should be from Attingal to Neyyattinkara.
One of the most discussed points in your manifesto was that Thiruvananthapuram will be a venue for the 2036 Olympics. Has the party now gone on the back foot?
It has only moved forward. India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympics. When that happens, Thiruvananthapuram will be a venue for one event. As per our calculations, Kerala will then be ruled by the BJP. Well, we will start ruling much before that itself.
When...?
You can expect it anytime, right from the upcoming elections.
Cross-voting takes place in constituencies where the BJP has chances of winning. How would you tackle that?
We have reached a point of overcoming it. For example, in the last corporation elections, the Congress voted for the CPM in many places. But now, we have overcome that. Both those parties faced backlash.
How big will the anti-incumbency factor?
Well, there is both an anti-incumbency and an anti-opposition feeling among the people. The government is functioning like this because of adjustment politics by (Leader of Opposition) V D Satheesan and the UDF.
Several former mayors have ascended the political ladder. What will be the next step for V V Rajesh?
The next step for V V Rajesh is not important now. The party will decide that. Currently, I have been given the responsibility of making the promises we gave to the people a reality. And we will work our best towards that goal.
During speculations over two mayoral candidates, reports said one of them would contest the Assembly election polls…
The BJP doesn’t offer any such packages.
Will the BJP have an MLA this time around?
Plenty! The whole of India discussed BJP’s win in the Thiruvananthapuram local body elections. Similarly, after the 2026 elections, the BJP’s victory will be the most discussed one.
At the expense of the CPM or Congress?
Aren’t they both the same? You are aware of the INDI Alliance. Take the instance when Minister V Sivankutty contacted an independent councillor and said that the latter would be appointed mayor, and that he had discussed it with the Congress. What a wrong political move that was! If they can join hands across India, they can do that in Kerala also.