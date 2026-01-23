V V Rajesh is upbeat about meeting high expectations from his new office

Any plans you can share at this stage?

The ideas we have discussed have already been presented in different ways. One such initiative is ‘Bharanam Veettupadikkal’ — governance at the doorstep of citizens. For this, we are exploring how technology and AI can be effectively used.

Another point is something the PM once said — every home should become a factory. Between 10am and 5pm, many women who are not formally employed are free. They may be healthy, willing to work, and have a sense of social commitment. However, starting an activity might be difficult for them due to challenges such as accessing raw materials or marketing their products. If we are able to provide support in these areas, it can make a difference.



You have served as the BJP district president. How do you assess the BJP’s electoral possibility in Thiruvananthapuram?

The BJP has more than 30,000 votes in each of the district’s 14 Assembly constituencies. In many of them, the figure ranges between 45,000 and 50,000. Therefore, in all constituencies, the BJP has the potential to win. I am not saying that we will win all of them at once. But when there is a base of 30,000–40,000 votes, and in places like Vattiyoorkavu, Nemom and Kazhakkoottam, where it reaches around 50,000, even small shifts can swing outcomes.



You ringing up the chief minister after taking charge had created a controversy…

Just because the media creates some stir, you cannot term it a controversy. Soon after my party decided my name as the mayoral candidate, I called the CM’s office, but didn’t get him on the line. Later, he called back when I was interacting with a few news channels. I picked up and said, “CM, namaskaram.” The channels turned it into a news item.

While being elected to an office of public commitment, we have the onus of working in tandem with the state or Central governments, whether or not our ideological views differ. I am just a mayor and he is the chief minister. I told him that I would need the cooperation of the state government. He responded positively.



What powered the BJP’s victory?

The cadres worked relentlessly… unseen faces who worked solely for the party’s success. Whenever a party meet happens, I always look for the people who remain unseen backstage but are the real reason the event runs smoothly. They are the ones who make the party win — 90 per cent of them don’t even want to be known or heard. When there was such involvement from our side, the Central leadership extended its full support.



Often people complain that councillors go missing after elections....

People communicate their problems to their ward councillors, panchayat members, and others. But these representatives are also human and cannot be everywhere at the same time. Do you know the monthly remuneration for a councillor? It’s just `9,000. Even fuel expenses exceed that. Many are just about managing to make ends meet. For women councillors, there is the additional responsibility at home as well. We have demanded an increase in the allocation for councillors.