BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram Corporation fines party unit Rs 20 lakh over illegal flexes during Modi visit

The move followed HC directions and public criticism over flex boards and banners on footpaths and road dividers from the airport to Putharikandam maidan, obstructing pedestrians.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation has imposed a Rs 20 lakh fine on the party’s city district committee for illegally putting up flex boards, flags and banners during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, violating HC orders.

The decision comes following HC direction and amid sharp public criticism over the widespread display of flex boards, flags and banners across footpaths, road dividers and public spaces from the Airport to Putharikandam maidan, many of which obstructed pedestrian movement and violated civic regulations.

An official of the civic body said that Rs 20 lakh has been fined.” We took action following HC direction. Else it's contempt of court,” said the official.

