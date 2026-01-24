Consumer redressal panel orders Medisep benefit for elderly woman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An 80-year-old woman who was denied benefits under the Medisep got relief from the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The woman, hailing from Malappuram, was a retired government employee covered under the Medisep health insurance programme for government employees and pensioners.

The complainant said she was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode from October 24, 2023, to October 31, 2023, where she incurred nearly Rs 1,30,000 as treatment expenses. At the time of discharge, the hospital authorities asked her to pay the entire amount and get it reimbursed under Medisep, which she did.