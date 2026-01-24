‘Development Blueprint’ for state capital to be ready by end of February

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP-led council at the city corporation is all set to tackle critical urban challenges with a comprehensive blueprint focusing on housing, drinking water, drainage and waste management. Mayor V V Rajesh told TNIE that the preliminary plan, presented to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, outlines several key initiatives aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure and quality of life.

“We will submit the comprehensive developmental blueprint by February-end after holding a minimum of five conclaves focusing on different subjects. This will be an official programme of the corporation that will involve discussion with domain experts and mayors from other cities where successful projects have been implemented. We expect to secure projects through various ministries and start the implementation phase after the assembly elections,” said V V Rajesh.

‘20,000 homes under PMAY in five years’

The corporation is planning to ensure housing for all by 2030. As part of the plan, the corporation is planning to build 40 houses per year in each ward.

“Our aim is to construct 20,000 new homes in the next five years. The project faces hurdles often because of funding issues from the state government. We need to look for alternative funding mechanisms. Hence we are requesting for increased contribution from the Centre or nod for utilising CSR funds,” said V V Rajesh.