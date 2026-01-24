Elderly depositors await relief as BSNL engineers’ society scam case drags on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With several elderly depositors having passed away while waiting for their savings to be returned, the investigation into the BSNL Engineers’ Co-operative Society scam continues to face repeated delays, including a stalled ED probe that was to be completed by January 2026 as per a High Court directive.

Though financial liability has been fixed on several former BSNL officials who served on the society’s board and more than 300 properties linked to a few accused have been conditionally attached, the case under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act remains pending before the High Court. This is delaying the commencement of actual recovery proceedings, depositors say.

The case, filed by the Registrar of Co-operative Societies and the Crime Branch on behalf of the depositors, is awaiting a verdict on the applicability of Sections 3 and 5 of the BUDS Act. Depositors say although it has been identified who is responsible, the absence of the mandatory follow-up ‘Report 68(2)’ has prevented the Joint Registrar from legally initiating recovery.