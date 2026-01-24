Lack of MCFs, vehicles and local protests worsen waste crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The absence of adequate Mini Material Collection Facilities (MCFs), shortage of vehicles and stiff protests from local residents are aggravating the waste management crisis in the state capital. Recently, protests erupted in Jagathy ward against Haritha Karma Sena members bringing waste from neighbouring wards to the Material Collection Facility (MCF) located at Jagathy ground.

With no designated space to store collected legacy waste after segregation, Haritha Karma Sena members say they are struggling to provide door-to-door collection services, despite collecting user fees from households.

Jagathy ward councillor P T Madhu has strongly objected to waste from neighbouring wards being brought to the MCF in his ward. “We are facing severe issues due to waste being dumped here, turning the area into another Vilappilsala. Waste from Pangode and Vazhuthacaud wards is being brought here,” said P T Madhu.

In Vazhuthacaud ward, around 20 Haritha Karma Sena members are engaged in household waste collection. Restrictions on transporting waste to Jagathy have put them in a difficult position. “We have now been asked to transport the waste to the facility at Manacaud, which is far away. Each trip costs us around `1,500.