Corp to adopt Varanasi model for waste mgmt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is exploring a Varanasi-style waste management model, with talks underway with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) – a Central public sector undertaking (PSU) owned by the Ministry of Power – to establish modern waste treatment plants in the city. The move comes as the BJP-led council looks to replicate the solid waste management system implemented in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

NTPC has set up waste-to-energy and waste-to-charcoal (green coal) plants in Varanasi to manage municipal solid waste. These facilities convert waste into torrefied charcoal, which is used as fuel in thermal power plants.

Mayor V V Rajesh told TNIE that the Varanasi model is highly impressive and is functioning successfully.

“A first round of discussions with NTPC was held, and more have been scheduled. We can confidently pursue the project as we will have full support from the Centre and the NTPC,” he said.

The civic body is planning to establish multiple waste treatment plants in a decentralised manner to manage waste effectively. Apart from the Varanasi model, the corporation is also studying other successful waste management systems implemented in Goa and Indore. “The Governor has extended all his support if we opt for the Goan model. Indore is another option we are considering,” the mayor added.