Corp to adopt Varanasi model for waste mgmt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is exploring a Varanasi-style waste management model, with talks underway with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) – a Central public sector undertaking (PSU) owned by the Ministry of Power – to establish modern waste treatment plants in the city. The move comes as the BJP-led council looks to replicate the solid waste management system implemented in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.
NTPC has set up waste-to-energy and waste-to-charcoal (green coal) plants in Varanasi to manage municipal solid waste. These facilities convert waste into torrefied charcoal, which is used as fuel in thermal power plants.
Mayor V V Rajesh told TNIE that the Varanasi model is highly impressive and is functioning successfully.
“A first round of discussions with NTPC was held, and more have been scheduled. We can confidently pursue the project as we will have full support from the Centre and the NTPC,” he said.
The civic body is planning to establish multiple waste treatment plants in a decentralised manner to manage waste effectively. Apart from the Varanasi model, the corporation is also studying other successful waste management systems implemented in Goa and Indore. “The Governor has extended all his support if we opt for the Goan model. Indore is another option we are considering,” the mayor added.
As per estimates, the capital generates around 423 tonnes of waste per day, out of which, around 296 tonnes is biodegradable and 127 tonnes is non-biodegradable. At present, the civic body is depending on pig farms to handle food waste generated in the city. A senior official of the corporation said that the project to set up a CBG (Compressed Biogas) plant is still alive.
“It’s an approved project and didn’t progress owing to the elections and now the new council has to initiate steps to finalise the land. We had identified 15 acres of land owned by the English Clay Company at Thonakkal for setting up the plant. The project is all set for take off. There were some local protests initially, which needs to be sorted out,” said the official.