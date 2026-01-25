Petition to guv over ombudsman posting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state leadership has petitioned Governor Rajendra Arlekar against the cabinet decision to appoint Justice (retd) Babu Mathew P Joseph as ombudsman for local self-government institutions.

BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and general secretary S Suresh called on Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan with the petition. They cited the Section 5(3) of Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999, which prevents a former Lok Ayukta or Upa Lok Ayukta from holding any subsequent office of profit under the government or any authority, corporation, company, society or university.

The BJP leaders urged the Governor, who is the appointing authority, not to approve the cabinet decision.

Meanwhile, whistleblowers’ collective Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) had also filed a petition before the Governor against the posting.

SUCC pointed out that the former Justice was part of the full bench of the Lok Ayukta which dismissed the complaint relating to the alleged misappropriation of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.