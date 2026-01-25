PM’s visit: Rs 20 lakh fine on BJP unit for illegal hoardings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development, the BJP’s city district committee was been fined Rs 20 lakh by the BJP-led city corporation for putting up flex boards, flags, and banners in public spaces without permission during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, in violation of High Court directives.

Around 1,500 illegal hoardings related to the PM’s visit were removed overnight by the corporation’s revenue wing following the event held at Putharikandam Maidan on Friday. It is learned that the rest of the illegal hoardings, hundreds of them, will be removed in the coming days. The entire city area and the corridor from the airport to the venue were flooded with flex boards, banners, and flags, causing inconvenience to the public. Officials pointed out that similar notices had been issued earlier in connection with hoardings erected during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit. That action followed a complaint by the amicus curiae and resulted in a fine notice of Rs 36,000.

A senior official from the revenue wing said the action was part of a routine enforcement drive under High Court monitoring. According to official sources, more than Rs 40 lakh in fines from various political parties remain pending. Recently, the civic body imposed a `13 lakh fine on the CPM district committee after a party event and a `50,000 fine on the Public Relations Department two days ago for putting up illegal hoardings.