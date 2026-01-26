CSIR-startup collab to deploy biomedical waste processing tech

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CSIR–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR–NIST) has entered into a collaboration with Angamaly-based startup Bio Vastum Solutions (BVS) to deploy a globally patented technology for the safe conversion of biomedical waste into a soil substitutes.

The technology transfer agreement was formally handed over by N Kalaiselvi, secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and director general of CSIR, to Joshy Varkey, managing director of Bio Vastum Solutions, at the CSIR–NIST campus in Pappanamkode, Thiruvananthapuram.

The event was attended by C Anandaramakrishnan, director, CSIR–NIST, Nishi, head, CSIR Business Development Division, and Sreejith Shankar, head, Innovation Centre.

The technology enables the processing of biomedical waste into soil additives. It employs a five-stage process, addressing key challenges associated with biomedical waste management. On completion, the waste is converted into a soil substitute suitable for agriculture and other applications. In addition to organic biomedical waste, materials such as plastic, metal, and glass can be sterilised, shredded, and processed into reusable forms.

Dr Joshy Varkey said the technology provides a sustainable, cost-effective, and on-site solution for hospitals, labs, and places where biomedical waste is generated. The chemical processes used in the technology are protected by patents, including seven that cover the machinery components.

The system was developed by Antony David and Company, Mumbai, under the technical guidance of both BVS and CSIR-NIIST.