Family alleges treatment delay led to man's death at Vilappilsala CHC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging medical negligence at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Vilappilsala, the family of a 37-year-old man has complained that he died after failing to receive timely treatment despite being brought to the hospital in a critical condition. The deceased is Bismeen, a native of Kollamkonam in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident happened on the night of January 19.

According to the complaint filed by the family, Bismeen was taken to the hospital after he developed severe breathing difficulty. His wife, Jasmine, accompanied him. CCTV visuals from the hospital premises showed Bismeen struggling physically while waiting for medical care, with his wife running around in panic, desperately seeking help. The family claimed that when they reached the hospital, all doors were closed and the duty doctor came out only after repeated calls and after the calling bell was rung several times.

Even after the doctor appeared, no basic treatment was administered, Jasmine alleged. The family further stated that they were then referred to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), considering his worsening condition. However, before he could be shifted to the MCH, Bismeen passed away.