Family alleges treatment delay led to man's death at Vilappilsala CHC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging medical negligence at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Vilappilsala, the family of a 37-year-old man has complained that he died after failing to receive timely treatment despite being brought to the hospital in a critical condition. The deceased is Bismeen, a native of Kollamkonam in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident happened on the night of January 19.
According to the complaint filed by the family, Bismeen was taken to the hospital after he developed severe breathing difficulty. His wife, Jasmine, accompanied him. CCTV visuals from the hospital premises showed Bismeen struggling physically while waiting for medical care, with his wife running around in panic, desperately seeking help. The family claimed that when they reached the hospital, all doors were closed and the duty doctor came out only after repeated calls and after the calling bell was rung several times.
Even after the doctor appeared, no basic treatment was administered, Jasmine alleged. The family further stated that they were then referred to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), considering his worsening condition. However, before he could be shifted to the MCH, Bismeen passed away.
Following the incident, the health department director on Sunday demanded the additional district medical officer to submit an urgent report on the matter. As part of the inquiry, statements will be recorded from the medical officer, duty doctor, and other hospital staff who were present at the time of the incident. The deceased’s family has also lodged a formal complaint with Vilappilsala police and submitted a detailed complaint to the DMO, alleging gross negligence and failure to provide emergency care. They insisted that timely intervention could have saved Bismeen’s life.
Meanwhile, Vilappilsala CHC has rejected the allegations, stating that there was no lapse in treatment. CHC authorities have clarified that there is more to the CCTV visual that has surfaced and that Bismeen was given oxygen support, nebulisation, and the medication necessary. They also stated that Bismeen had been undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments and had sought treatment at the same hospital on earlier occasions. Furthermore, the hospital authorities said his condition needed more facilities than what was available at a CHC and was hence referred to the MCH.
The FIR stated that the man has been suffering from heart-related issues since he was 13. He was brought to the hospital around 1am and later taken to the MCH. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the health department inquiry and police investigation.