Six cops suspended for drinking while on duty in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consuming alcohol while on duty on Monday, six police officers attached to the Kazhakoottam police station were suspended on Tuesday after visuals showing the incident surfaced.

The incident happened on Monday on the roadside directly opposite the Kazhakoottam police station where the officers had parked a private car belonging to one of the policemen. The officers were on duty at the time and all of them were in civil dress. The video shows the group sitting inside the car and consuming alcohol in full public view.

Those suspended include Grade Assistant Sub Inspector Binu and Civil Police Officers Ratheesh, Manoj, Arun, Akhilraj and another officer named Arun.

The visuals of the incident came to light after a person who visited the police station recorded the scene on a mobile phone. The footage later circulated online. The visuals also show the driver of the vehicle consuming alcohol. It is learnt that, after the drinking session, the officers travelled in the same vehicle to attend a wedding function. After the issue became a topic of discussion, city police commissioner K Karthick ordered immediate action on Tuesday and suspended all six of them pending inquiry.