After Kannur, CPM martyrs fund misuse row surfaces in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the heels of the martyrs funds controversy in Kannur, the family of a victim of political violence in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday came out with allegations of misappropriation linked to a similar fund in the capital district.

To make matters worse, according to the family, a local CPM leader who was demoted for misusing the fund was reinstated with the backing of General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The controversy is linked to the 2008 murder of Vishnu in Vanchiyoor, following which the party collected a martyrs fund. “The former local secretary Raveendran was found to have diverted `5 lakh from the fund. Though he was removed from his official position, he was later appointed CITU district secretary,” alleged Vishnu’s brother, Vinod.

Vinod said that `10 lakh was collected as part of the fund. CPM district secretary V Joy dismissed the allegations. He said the remaining `5 lakh was set aside for the legal case related to Vishnu’s murder.