Kerala may become Lebanon if fascist fire is lit here, warns Arundhati Roy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: WRITER Arundhati Roy on Wednesday warned that Kerala could become Lebanon if communal and political fires are allowed to be lit in the state. Speaking after receiving the Malayattoor Foundation’s maiden literary award for overall contributions at the State Central Library, she said it was very easy to light a fire and if that fire was lit in Kerala, the consequences would be disastrous.

“I live in north India and every day my heart breaks to see how people talk to each other. How Hindus talk to Muslims. You saw they are attacking churches. They burnt 300 churches or more last year, according to a Guardian report. You saw what happened in Manipur. It is very easy to light a fire. If that fire is lit here, Kerala will become Lebanon. So we have to stop them,” said Arundhati Roy.

Referring to the state’s history of not electing the BJP to power, she said Kerala is one of the last few outposts in the world. She added that it was very sad to see what happened in the corporation elections in Thiruvananthapuram. “This cannot happen to us. This is where the fight has to start. We have the politics, we have the culture, we have the history, we have the intelligence and we have the education. Do not let it go.”

Calling Kerala home in a political, literary and cultural sense, Roy said every time she packed her bags to Kerala she knew she was coming home. “It is not a sentimental thing. It is because it is home to me in a political way, in a literary way, in a cultural way and it makes me proud. And I know that it is under attack. I do not know how long we are going to stand up but so far we have stood up and I hope that we will stand up always,” she said.