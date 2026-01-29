Mayor V V Rajesh unveils proposals in ‘Vikasitha Thiruvananthapuram’ blueprint

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Laying out an action plan for the growth of the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh on Wednesday presented the ‘Plan Vikasitha Thiruvananthapuram’, the much talked-about development blueprint which was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent party event.

Addressing the media at the KG Marar Bhavan, the mayor said that the current version is only a draft, which was prepared within less than a month, with scope for additions over time.

“Both the BJP and the Thiruvananthapuram corporation will organise conclaves next month on connected themes for the development of the city,” he said. Claiming to take forward the first initiative in its election manifesto, the party has put forward the development of ‘NT’, an AI-powered mobile application, intended to reform citizen-development interface.

According to the party, the app will issue tax reminders, provide personalised utility alerts, real-time KSRTC bus booking, live tracking of parking availability, and a single window portal integrating KSEB, water authority, and corporation services under one umbrella.

In line with the party’s election campaign of taking development to the people, more zonal offices of the corporation will also be rearranged based on new ward delimitations, he said. The document also aims to achieve 100% scientific processing of biodegradable waste in the corporation by 2030 through 30% centralised and 70% decentralised waste management. The draft also claims to implement the `200 crore NDRF Urban Flood Mitigation programme to make the city flood resilient. The party also aims to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission in 100% of households.