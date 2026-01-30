Loka Kerala Sabha a pointer to Nava Keralam: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Appreciating and thanking the expatriates’ contribution towards building Kerala, the state it is, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the fifth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha should be seen as a pointer towards ‘Nava Keralam’.

“Expatriates are a community who are concerned about Kerala, and imbibe the essence of our state. Today, they are not only raising their complaints about this land, but play a key role in putting forward suggestions towards the development of the state,” the chief minister said in the inaugural ceremony of the event at the Nishagandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

Mentioning that Kerala has become a land about which they can be proud of, he noted that an event like this, which brings members of the diaspora together in their motherland, is a unique feat of Kerala.

In what can be seen as a criticism of the opposition, the chief minister said that some people are not willing to express their dedication towards the land by being present even before the expatriates. “Narrow-minded people, at times, boycott some programmes.

Instead of putting forward creative suggestions and pointing out our lapses, to which we would naturally respond, is this childish attitude the correct stand seasoned politicians should take?” the chief minister said. Notably, UDF has boycotted the event, terming it extravaganza by the government.