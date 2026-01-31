Corporation starts moving stray dogs to shelter in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move, the City Corporation has shifted around 50 stray dogs captured from public places including bus stations, railway stations and educational institutions to Naughty’s Pet Sanctuary — a private shelter located at Poovar Island — after sterilisation and vaccination, said Mayor V V Rajesh, at a press conference on Friday.

He said that the dogs were caught from areas near the Medical College, General Hospital, University College, National Highways and Thampanoor and Kochuveli railway station premises.

After capturing, the dogs were taken to the ABC centre at Vandithadam and then moved to the shelter after recovery. He said the BJP-led council has kept its promise to launch phase I of sheltering dogs before January end.

Mayor added that the entire process was done strictly complying with the guidelines of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). He also said that the corporation was in talks with other NGOs and animal welfare organisations to explore the possibilities of sheltering more dogs.

Rajesh further said that immediate steps would be taken to relocate the dogs from the house of a police officer at Kattaikonam.

Around 60 dogs are being sheltered at the house, causing inconvenience to the residents. “We will be moving them to Vandithadam in the coming days,” he said.