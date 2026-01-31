Heated scenes in T'puram Corporation council over transfer of officer who fined BJP for illegal flex boards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation council which met on Friday witnessed heated exchanges after the controversy over the transfer of a revenue officer who had imposed fine on the BJP city district committee for erecting illegal flex boards in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit without permission from the civic body.

Earlier on Friday, a protest broke out in the corporation office after Left-affiliated employees and LDF councillors staged separate protests alleging that the transfer was politically motivated.

Corporation employees led by the NGO Union staged a one-hour strike in the morning to protest the move. The employees marched in protest in front of the Mayor’s office.

Tension spilled over into the council meeting held in the afternoon, where the LDF councillors raised the issue accusing the ruling BJP council of targeting the Left-affiliated staffer.

LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak alleged that the BJP-led ruling front was indulging in political vendetta against employees.

The issue was raised by councillor Rakhi Ravikumar during the discussion on the Works Standing Committee agenda. Responding to the allegations, BJP Parliamentary party leader Pappanamcode Saji said that changes of staff were inevitable as a new ruling council has assumed office.

He said that the action was initiated because the officer had left while a council meeting was in progress on January 21 to watch a film shooting.