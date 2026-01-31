Loka Kerala Sabha records progress on 28 proposals, says CM Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 10 proposals implemented and 13 under execution, the Loka Kerala Sabha has been delivering tangible outcomes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday during the inaugural speech of the fifth Loka Kerala Sabha.
Pinarayi said that the standing committee had identified 28 proposals from the previous session that were feasible for implementation.
Of these, 10 have been implemented, 13 are being implemented, and 5 have been taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs.
He said Kerala should be viewed as “Loka Kerala”, recognising the role of both residents and expatriate Keralites in building and rebuilding the state’s society and culture.
He described the Loka Kerala Sabha as a democratic platform that allows non-resident Keralites to contribute to policy discussions and future planning.
He said public opposition to the Sabha had declined as its outcomes became visible and added that the Union government had also cited it as a model for other states.
Referring to global migration trends, Pinarayi said India has one of the largest expatriate populations in the world.
He pointed to China’s ‘Chunhui’ programme that engages its diaspora for economic growth and said similar knowledge-based initiatives discussed in the Loka Kerala Sabha should be included in 15th Five-Year Plan from 2027-28.
Listing measures implemented so far, the chief minister said a Pravasi Mission has been set up to support the economic reintegration of returning migrants, promote entrepreneurship and coordinate rehabilitation efforts.
He also highlighted NORKA Care, a comprehensive global health and accident insurance scheme for expatriates. Other initiatives include a special police station to address overseas recruitment fraud, completion of a student migration portal, establishment of help desks abroad, and formation of the NORKA Canada Coordination Council.