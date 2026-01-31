Loka Kerala Sabha records progress on 28 proposals, says CM Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 10 proposals implemented and 13 under execution, the Loka Kerala Sabha has been delivering tangible outcomes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday during the inaugural speech of the fifth Loka Kerala Sabha.

Pinarayi said that the standing committee had identified 28 proposals from the previous session that were feasible for implementation.

Of these, 10 have been implemented, 13 are being implemented, and 5 have been taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs.

He said Kerala should be viewed as “Loka Kerala”, recognising the role of both residents and expatriate Keralites in building and rebuilding the state’s society and culture.

He described the Loka Kerala Sabha as a democratic platform that allows non-resident Keralites to contribute to policy discussions and future planning.