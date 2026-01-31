SI assaulted in Thiruvananthapuram's Nagaroor; three including CPO booked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sub-inspector of Nagaroor police station Ansar, was assaulted by a group comprising a police officer and local residents at Nagaroor late on Friday night. Three persons, including a civil police officer and his brother, have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.



According to police, the incident followed a scuffle during a musical concert organised as part of a temple festival in Nagaroor. Chandu, a CPO with the Pallikkal police station, was allegedly found intoxicated and creating a disturbance at the temple premises. Police then took him and few others away from the place.



After the programme ended, Chandu, his brother and a few local residents allegedly attacked the police personnel. SI Ansar was reportedly pushed into a drain during the assault and suffered injuries.



Police took three accused, including Chandu and his brother, into custody from the spot. A case has been registered against them for assaulting a police officer and obstructing the discharge of official duties. Further investigation is underway.