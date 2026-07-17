Curious case of an ‘invaluable’ silver lamp in Wayanad hills

The rain had stopped only a few hours earlier. Mist still clung to the coffee bushes that blanketed the hills of Panamaram in Wayanad, and the narrow mud road leading to K Madhavan’s tiled house lay deserted.



In the 1990s, life here moved at its own pace. Farmers began work before sunrise, neighbours rarely locked their doors during the day, and news travelled faster than the lone bus connecting the village to the nearest town.



Crime belonged somewhere else. That belief changed on a rainy night in July.