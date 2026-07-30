Municipal chief attempts to assault doctor, sparks tension at Attingal hospital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tensions flared at Attingal Taluk Hospital after the Attingal municipal chairman M Pradeep, allegedly obstructed official duties, attempted to assault a casualty medical officer, and issued death threats inside the hospital premises.

The confrontation reportedly took place while the casualty doctor on duty was examining a 15-year-old girl, who was brought in by her mother following an alleged assault by a teacher at a local parallel college. Because it was a medico-legal case, the physician was gathering the required details to inform the police — a mandatory legal and official obligation for medical staff.

During the examination, the municipal chairman allegedly intervened in the casualty wing, verbally threatened the doctor, and attempted a physical assault, severely disrupting hospital operations.

Following the incident, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association Thiruvananthapuram district committee issued a stern press release condemning the municipal chairman’s high-handedness as a direct challenge to the public healthcare system and the rule of law.

Demanding an immediate and comprehensive police investigation, the association urged the administration to take strict legal action against Pradeep and ensure a safe, secure working environment for on-duty healthcare workers.