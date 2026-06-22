Thiruvananthapuram Corporation observes International Yoga Day in all 101 wards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation observed International Yoga Day across all of its 101 wards. This is the first time in the history of the corporation that Yoga Day was observed on such a grand scale.

Hundreds of residents, councillors and corporation staff took part in the event, the corporation said in a statement. The main event was held on the corporation premises in association with the Ministry of Ayush.

The event was led by yoga instructor Dr Jayashankar and Ayush doctors.

Each ward was allocated a fixed amount to organise its own event.

Mayor V V Rajesh, in his message, said yoga was a way of life rooted in India’s civilisational heritage. The world is increasingly embracing this system which helps in countering lifestyle diseases and mental stress.

He exhorted people to make yoga a daily habit. It will help in building a healthier generation, particularly among children and youth, he said.

Following demand from residents across the city, the governing council is planning to launch yoga learning programmes in the coming days, the statement said.