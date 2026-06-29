Two arrested for trafficking and exploiting Thai women in Attipra

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trafficking and exploiting Thai women for financial gain after Thumba police conducted a search at a rented building in Kattela, Attipra, following a tip-off. The accused, Asif and Adheesh Krishnan alias Chippu, were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The police conducted the search at Kumar Gardens in the Kuzhivila ward of Attipra village on the night of June 27 after receiving credible information that three foreign nationals were residing there without sufficient documents.

During the search, the police found three Thai women staying on the first floor of the building. Two of them, identified as Siriluck (42) and Sukanya Koonsak (29), produced copies of their passports on their mobile phones. Police found that while their passports were valid, their Indian visas had expired in April and August 2025 respectively.

Alleging that they had continued to stay in India after the expiry of their visas, the police registered a case under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The women allegedly stated that Asif and Adheesh had trafficked and exploited foreign nationals with the intention of making illegal financial gains. They alleged that the accused had subjected them to pressure and deception, accommodated them at the rented premises, Kumar Gardens, and carried out immoral activities there for profit. Based on these allegations, Thumba police registered a case against the two accused.