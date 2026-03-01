Railways comes up with crowd mgmt plan for Attukal Pongala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With lakhs of devotees expected to converge for the annual Attukal Pongala on March 3, the Railways have announced extensive arrangements at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station to manage the surge in passenger traffic and ensure smooth movement.

Parking at the station will be strictly regulated from March 1 to 3. In a press release issued here, the railways informed that the second entrance on the Power House Road side will remain completely closed due to ongoing redevelopment works and passengers should rely on alternative entry points. Pilgrims and other passengers have been advised to use the main entrance at Thampanoor, the parcel office and premium parking entrance, or the underpass near the Thycaud Women and Children’s Hospital.

To streamline operations on the Pongala day, trains heading towards Kollam will depart from platforms one to four, while services towards Nagercoil will operate from platform five.

Unreserved ticketing facilities will be arranged within these holding zones, and passengers will be allowed as per their train schedules. Reserved ticket holders, however, can enter directly through the main entrance.