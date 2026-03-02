10-day-long Mondaikad Koda festival begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual Mondaikad Koda festival commenced at the Bhagavathy Amman temple at Mondaikad, Kanniyakumari, on Sunday. Temple tantri Edakkode Sankaranarayana Iyer hoisted the festival flag in the presence of thousands of devotees.

The 10-day-long festival at the seashore temple draws thousands of people from South Kerala. The festival highlight ‘koda’ ritual will be held on March 10. The ‘valiyapadukka’, an important mid-night ritual, will be held on March 6 and the ‘valiya theevatti’ procession on March 8. The festival will conclude with the ‘odukku pooja’ on March 10 midnight. A large number of women would also be offering ‘pongala’ at the temple throughout the day on the festival days.

The kodiyettu ritual was attended by Madras High Court judge L C Victoria Gowri, Kanniyakumari district collector R Alagumeena, Padmanabhapuram sub-collector Vinay Kumar Meena and Kanyakumari devaswom executive officer.The 89th annual Hindu Maha Sammelan, organised by the Kanniyakumari Devaswom Board and Haindava Seva Sangham, began along with the festival.