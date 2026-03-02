15 fall ill after alleged food poisoning linked to Thiruvananthapuram hotel buffet

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: At least 15 people sought medical attention following suspected food poisoning after consuming buffet food at Hotel Windsor Rajadhani in Kowdiar.

Food safety authorities said samples have been collected from the hotel and sent for laboratory examination. Hotel officials maintained that no similar incidents had been reported previously and said they are conducting an internal review.

“The kitchen and other facilities appear to be adhering to prescribed standards. As both vegetarian and non-vegetarian diners have fallen ill, we are yet to identify the specific item that may have caused the issue,” food safety officials said. However, leftover food samples could not be collected as the complaint was lodged two days after the event. Raw material samples have since been taken, and statements from three affected individuals have been recorded.