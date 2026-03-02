Attukal Pongala: Bike-borne response units to devotees’ aid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With soaring temperatures expected on pongala day, the health department has put special measures in place for devotees’ well-being.

Medical teams and ambulances will be stationed at 10 key points from 5am on Tuesday until the completion of the ritual. Emergency medical technicians and 108 ambulances will be on standby, supported by bike-borne first-response units, Gurkha ambulances, and feeder bike ambulances. Control rooms have been set up at the district medical office, near the Attukal temple, and at the collectorate.

Twelve hospitals have been equipped with special facilities to tackle heat-related incidents. These include Thycaud Women and Children’s Hospital, Fort Hospital, CHCs at Poonthura and Iranimuttom, FHCs at Jagathy and Karamana and UPHCs in Attukal, Chala, Chakka, Kalippankulam, Palkulangara and Rajaji Nagar.