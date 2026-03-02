Students’ resource atlas charts new devpt course

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Blending classroom learning with real-world application, the students of Government Model Boys VHSS, Attingal, have created an innovative atlas which is set to transform urban planning in Attingal municipality. The comprehensive document showcases how school students can contribute to local development, setting a model to the entire state and the country.

Moving beyond textbook-based learning, students actively engaged in fieldwork using GPS devices, satellite imagery, and scientific tools such as soil pH meters. They also utilised the ‘Mannu’ mobile application to collect detailed soil data. The student-led atlas features 26 thematic maps including soil pH analysis for farmers and flood vulnerability mapping for disaster preparedness.

The first-of-its-kind initiative is part of an academic master plan, ‘School Campus Shaping Learning Experiences: A Geographical Exploration’, aimed at taking learning beyond textbooks. By converting the school campus into a live laboratory, students engaged in hands-on studies covering soil, water, atmospheric, and local environmental resources, compiling their findings scientifically.

The study recommends creation of green corridors, promotion of rainwater harvesting, decentralised waste management, solar energy adoption, and strict regulation of construction in ecologically sensitive zones. Students from the first-year Humanities batch and NSS volunteers took part in preparation.