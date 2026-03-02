Traffic restrictions to be in place for Attukal Pongala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police will enforce traffic restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram city from 1pm on Monday to 8pm on Tuesday in connection with the Attukal Pongala.
Heavy vehicles, including container lorries and trucks ferrying goods, will not be allowed to enter the city or park on the roadsides. Parking along main roads and roads near the Attukal Bhagavathy temple has also been banned.
The ban will cover Killipalam-Padassery-Attukal bund road, Attakulangara-Kamaleswaram road, Kamaleswaram-Valiya Palli road, Konchiravila-Attukal road, Chiramukku-Ayranimuttam road, Killipalam-Attakulangara road, Attakulangara-Eanchakkal road, Manacaud-Market road, Chiramukku-Ayranimuttam road, Vettimuricha Kotta-West Fort road, Mithranandapuram-Sreekanteswaram road, Pazhavangadi-Central Theatre road, Pazhavangadi-SP Fort Hospital road, Mele Pazhavangadi-Power House road, Thakaraparambu road, Sreekanteswaram-Punnapuram road, Kaithamukku-Vanchiyoor road, Vanchiyoor-Pattoor road, Vanchiyoor-Nalumukku road, Uppidamoodu-Chettikulangara-Overbridge road, Kunnupuram-Uppidamoodu road, and Ayranimuttam-Kalady-Maruthoorkadavu road.
Private vehicles ferrying devotees will not be allowed to park on main roads near the temple or near the NH, MC Road and MG Road. Parked vehicles that obstruct traffic movement or create security issues will be towed. The police have issued directions against setting up hearths on footpaths laden with costly tiles, and parking vehicles close to the hearths.
The hearths should be arranged in a manner that does not obstruct passage of ambulances, police and fire and rescue services vehicles.