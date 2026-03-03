Lakhs throng Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala, elaborate arrangements in place

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even before dawn broke over the capital on Tuesday, the streets of the city had transformed into endless rows of earthen hearths. Women carrying pots, firewood and quiet prayers began occupying every available stretch of road, courtyard and lane, preparing to offer Pongala in a display of devotion and collective faith.

All arrangements are in place for the annual ritual at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, often described as the world’s largest gathering of women. The sacred ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9.45 am. Devotees from across Kerala, as well as from other states and countries, have converged on the capital, most of them arriving on Monday evening to secure space for the offering.

The ritual will commence with the lighting of the ‘pandara aduppu’, the main hearth within the temple premises. The Tantri will bring the sacred flame from the sanctum sanctorum and hand it over to the chief priest, who will light the Pongala hearths at the Thidapally and Valiya Thidapally. The flame will then be passed to the assistant priest to ignite the pandara aduppu, marking the formal start of the mass offering. The nivedyam is scheduled for 2.15 pm.

From the early hours, long queues of devotees were seen waiting for a glimpse of Attukal Devi, the presiding deity. Darshan will be suspended from 3.10 pm to 7 pm owing to a lunar eclipse.

The Pongala is observed on the tenth day of the temple’s annual festival. In 2009, the event found a place in the Guinness World Records as the largest congregation of women for a religious activity.

Temple trust officials and the city administration have confirmed that elaborate logistical, safety and crowd management measures are in place. The Thiruvananthapuram City Police, in coordination with district authorities, has enforced extensive traffic diversions and crowd-control plans across major roads to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims and emergency services. Heavy vehicles have been barred from key routes, and parking restrictions are in force around the temple precincts to prevent congestion.

With unusually high temperatures forecast for the day, the Health Department has deployed medical teams, ambulances, control rooms and first-response units at multiple locations across the city. Special arrangements have also been made in hospitals to treat heat-related ailments and other emergencies.

Volunteers have been mobilised to assist devotees arriving from other districts. Authorities have urged women offering Pongala to remain hydrated and adhere to safety advisories while participating in the sacred ritual. Special services by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and the Railways have been arranged to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims to and from the city.